Human Rights Observatory

Governments Should Fulfill Women’s Rights Pledges

Expand Women sing slogans during a march to commemorate International Women's Day, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Asuncion, Paraguay. Thousands of people marched in Asuncion's downtown to demand women's rights. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) © 2019 AP Photo/Jorge Saenz (New York) – Governments should mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020 with moves to expedite progress on gender equality, Human Rights Watch said today. They should plan for concerted action and dedicate resources to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and to eliminate discrimination in law and practice. This year is the…

© Human Rights Watch -


