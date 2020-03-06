Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation

Expand A member of the Afghan security forces stands at the site of a truck bomb attack in Kabul, May 31, 2017. © 2017 Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images The International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to approve an investigation in Afghanistan gives atrocity victims hope for future justice, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 5, 2020, ICC appeals chamber judges unanimously approved the ICC prosecutor’s application to investigate alleged crimes committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and United States military and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) personnel. ICC member countries…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


