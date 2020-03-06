Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Imprisoned Emirati Activist Saluted at Abu Dhabi Festival

Expand Human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor smiles while speaking to Associated Press journalists in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, August 25, 2016. © 2016 AP Images At the recent inaugural Hay Literary Festival in Abu Dhabi, the prominent Egyptian novelist Ahdaf Soueif courageously used her platform to highlight the plight of Ahmed Mansoor, one of many Emirati activists unjustly languishing in UAE prisons simply for speaking their minds. Soueif’s words were all the more significant because hosting and sponsoring cultural events is exactly how the UAE seeks to whitewash its terrible…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A crucial moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan
~ Grim news from Kyrgyzstan on domestic violence
~ UN rights body should reject misuse of “deradicalization” agenda as pretext for violations
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s review of Canada
~ Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua
~ Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained
~ China: Tibetan Children Denied Mother-Tongue Classes
~ ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation
~ Renew Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter