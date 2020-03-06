Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian Firm Can Be Sued for Alleged Eritrea Abuses

Expand Eritrean soldiers march during the country's Independence Day in Asmara in this May 24, 2007 file photo. One of Africa's newest and smallest nations has one of the largest armies in the region. But this is due to national service that continues for many years, sometimes indefinitely for both men and women. © 2007 Reuters Canada’s Supreme Court has just ruled that a Canadian mining company which had operations in Eritrea can be sued in Canada for alleged abuses abroad. The ruling, made last Friday, sets a groundbreaking precedent. Nevsun Resources Ltd. once owned 60 percent of the Bisha…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A crucial moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan
~ Grim news from Kyrgyzstan on domestic violence
~ UN rights body should reject misuse of “deradicalization” agenda as pretext for violations
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s review of Canada
~ Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua
~ Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained
~ China: Tibetan Children Denied Mother-Tongue Classes
~ ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation
~ Renew Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter