Human Rights Observatory

US: End Bulk Data Collection Program

Expand The National Security Agency (NSA) logo is shown on a computer screen in Fort Meade, Maryland, on January 25, 2006. © 2006 Reuters (Washington, DC) – The United States Congress should swiftly pass the Safeguarding American’s Private Records Act of 2020 (SAPRA) to end bulk data collection and improve transparency and oversight of surveillance in the US, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill would end the bulk collection of US phone metadata by intelligence agencies authorized under Section 215 of the USA Patriot Act. Though Section 215 was reformed by the USA Freedom Act of 2015,…

© Human Rights Watch -


