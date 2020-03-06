Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education

Human Rights Watch welcomes the Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education. Related Content Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to educa This submission is based on research and analysis conducted by Human Rights Watch on discrimination against groups of children and adolescents within many education systems, often in the name of culture or tradition, including on barriers to mother-tongue education, discrimination against girls and bullying of…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A crucial moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan
~ Grim news from Kyrgyzstan on domestic violence
~ UN rights body should reject misuse of “deradicalization” agenda as pretext for violations
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s review of Canada
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua
~ Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained
~ China: Tibetan Children Denied Mother-Tongue Classes
~ ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation
~ Renew Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
~ UNESCO and the Mexican Government reaffirm their commitment to supporting investigative journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter