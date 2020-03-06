Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua

To: Member States of the UN Human Rights Council 04 March 2020 Excellency,   UN Human Rights council SHOULD ensure Continued and enhanced monitoring of the human rights situation in Nicaragua We, the undersigned human rights organizations, call on the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) to adopt a resolution during the 43rd session, renewing and further strengthening the mandate of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to monitor and report on the human rights situation in Nicaragua, as specifically requested by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.[1] We urge…

