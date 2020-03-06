Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Tibetan Children Denied Mother-Tongue Classes

Expand Poster issued by China in primary schools in Tibet. Translation: “Love the national flag, Sing the national anthem Mandarin is the working language in schools Please speak the common language (Mandarin) and write the characters correctly”. Source: Dondrup Dorje’s blog 2016 (London) – China’s “bilingual education” policy has accelerated the demise of Tibetan-medium instruction in primary schools in Tibetan areas, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The policy, carried out over the past decade in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas, has increased…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A crucial moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan
~ Grim news from Kyrgyzstan on domestic violence
~ UN rights body should reject misuse of “deradicalization” agenda as pretext for violations
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s review of Canada
~ Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua
~ Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained
~ ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation
~ Renew Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
~ UNESCO and the Mexican Government reaffirm their commitment to supporting investigative journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter