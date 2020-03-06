Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Human Rights Central to Peace Negotiations

Expand Women walk along a street in the old part of Kabul on February 29, 2020. Women across the country are nervous about losing their hard-won freedoms in the pursuit of peace.  © 2020 WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Upcoming talks between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and other Afghan political leaders should make human rights protections a priority, Human Rights Watch said today. The negotiations should include meaningful participation by women, victims’ groups, and proponents of legal and constitutional reforms. The talks are scheduled to begin March 10, 2020. On…

© Human Rights Watch


