Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joint Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Review of Canada

We write in advance of the 87th pre-session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child relating to Canada’s compliance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This submission focuses on the immigration detention of children in Canada. Related Content Joint Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Review of Canada Detention of Children (Articles 2, 3, 9 and 37) In the period under review, Canada started to make progress in its treatment of immigration detainees, and demonstrated a willingness to address deeply embedded issues within the immigration detention system. Nevertheless,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A crucial moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan
~ Grim news from Kyrgyzstan on domestic violence
~ UN rights body should reject misuse of “deradicalization” agenda as pretext for violations
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s review of Canada
~ Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua
~ Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained
~ China: Tibetan Children Denied Mother-Tongue Classes
~ ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation
~ Renew Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter