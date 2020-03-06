Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican government paralyzed in the face of a wave of femicides

Expand Thousands march in protest against rising femicide rates and kidnappings of women in Mexico City, Mexico on February 2, 2019.  © 2019 Sipa via AP Images/Bénédicte Desrus On February 9, Ingrid Escamilla became one of the latest victims of Mexico’s ongoing wave of gender-based violence. The 25-year-old woman was brutally murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, in their Mexico City apartment. The next day, a tabloid obtained photos of Escamilla’s mutilated body. The tabloid published the photos on the front page with the caption ‘La culpa la tuvo Cúpido’ (‘Cupid was to blame’), paraphrasing…

© Human Rights Watch -


