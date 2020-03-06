Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sexist hate campaign against Idlib-based reporter

NewsReporters Without Borders condemns the use of sexist insults and rumours by Syrian government supporters, including journalists, against a woman reporter who is covering the fighting in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel stronghold. Nothing, not even the polarization resulting from the civil war, justifies such degrading behaviour, RSF said. Their target is Merna Alhasan, a freelance journalist who is one first women in the region to acquire a significant media profile as a result of her coverage of the situation in the Idlib re

