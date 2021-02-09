Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Rabkin, Myriam

Valentine’s Day Rituals Often Begin in the Classroom

By
Contributor to Tolerance.ca®
Share this article

Valentine’s Day rituals often begin in the classroom, where the holiday serves both as an enjoyable arts and crafts activity and as a pedagogical tool, teaching children about structuring love and friendship into a concrete, prescribed form. The ritualization of love continues throughout our lives, not only on Valentine’s Day, but through weddings, anniversaries, and Mother’s and Father’s Day.

To see the complete text of this article, you need to buy a subscription. If you already have one, please log in.
Enjoy Unlimited Access to Tolerance.ca for less than 10 cents/day (CAD).


* Image : coeurslesmiralies.com.jpg


Contributor
This article is part of

Rabkin, Myriam
By Miriam Rabkin

Miriam Rabkin holds a Masters Degree in Contemporary History from the Université de Montréal and lives in Montréal, Québec.

Read the other articles by Miriam Rabkin
More
~ Bob Hunter, profile of a visionary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter