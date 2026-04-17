Canada. Ontario professor files evidence challenging mandatory land acknowledgements and ban on debate

Waterloo Region District School Board (Courtesy of Dr. George Horsman)

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announces that, following the completion of cross-examinations, lawyers funded by the Justice Centre have served and filed Dr. Geoffrey Horsman’s affidavit evidence and written arguments in his constitutional challenge against the Waterloo Region District School Board (Board). The newly filed Application Record, along with Dr. Horsman’s Factum, includes internal Board correspondence, meeting materials, and sworn affidavit evidence revealing how the policy was implemented and enforced.

Dr. Horsman is a professor of biochemistry, a school council member, and a father of three. His legal challenge arises from a Board policy requiring land acknowledgements at all school council meetings while prohibiting any discussion or debate about the practice. His application argues that the Board’s policy unjustifiably compels him to participate in a statement that conflicts with his deeply held belief in the inherent dignity and equality of all people, engaging his freedom of conscience under section 2(a) of the Charter.

The application also asserts that the Board’s prohibition on discussing land acknowledgements violates his freedom of expression under section 2(b). In addition, Dr. Horsman argues that the Board lacks statutory authority to impose such requirements on school councils, which are intended to function independently as forums for parental input.

The filed evidence includes correspondence from senior Board officials confirming that land acknowledgements are mandatory at all school council meetings and that “discussions that question or challenge established equity-focused practices… fall outside the scope of School Council business.” Dr. Horsman argues this directive leaves him with a stark choice: compromise his conscience or single himself out by excluding himself from the meeting.

Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir said, “We’re asking the Court to find that mandatory land acknowledgements are analogous to opening prayers which have been found to violate the right to freedom of conscience and religion.”

The legal filings also emphasize that school councils exist to provide parents with a meaningful voice in their children’s education. By mandating ideological recitations and prohibiting any discussion, the Board is alleged to be undermining that purpose while infringing on constitutionally protected freedoms.

Dr. Horsman’s case will proceed once the Court schedules a hearing date. The Board is expected to file its responding arguments by May 15, 2026.

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April 17, 2026