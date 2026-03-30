A Divided Canada Cannot Move Forward

By Tanner Bergsma,

To the Editor,

Canada is at a crossroads, not because of external threats, but because of internal division. Increasingly, we are seeing our country split into opposing sides, where political identity matters more than shared values. Conservatives and liberals are treated as enemies rather than fellow citizens. This is not sustainable, and it is not the Canada we should accept.

From my perspective, this division is not only unproductive, it is harmful. When people stop listening to one another, when disagreement turns into hostility, we lose the ability to solve real problems. Issues like affordability, healthcare, housing, and education do not belong to one side or the other. They affect all Canadians. Treating them as partisan battlegrounds only delays solutions.

There was a time when disagreement did not mean disrespect. Canadians could hold different views while still recognizing a shared responsibility to the country. That mindset has been replaced with constant conflict. Social media, political rhetoric, and news cycles have all contributed to this, but we are still responsible for how we respond.

This is a call to action, not for one side to win, but for both sides to step back and work together. Conservatives bring valuable perspectives on responsibility, stability, and tradition. Liberals bring important ideas about progress, inclusion, and change. Canada needs both. Ignoring one side weakens the whole country.

Unity does not mean agreement on everything. It means recognizing that cooperation is more effective than division. It means debating ideas without attacking people. It means putting the long term interest of Canadians above short term political victories.

If we continue down this path of division, we risk becoming a country that cannot govern itself effectively. But if we choose cooperation, we can build something stronger than what either side could achieve alone.

The responsibility does not lie only with politicians. It lies with all of us. Canadians must demand better, from leaders, from media, and from each other. We must be willing to listen, to challenge our own assumptions, and to prioritize the common good.

Canada is worth that effort.

Sincerely,

Tanner Bergsma, Waterloo

March 30, 2026