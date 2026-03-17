Justice Centre applauds bill to repeal Health Professions and Occupations Act

Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking
inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca
®
aims to promote
awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
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Français
]
Looking
inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca
®
aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking
inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca
®
aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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