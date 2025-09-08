Virtual Autism Career Fair Calls on Employers to Join Nationwide Roster

TORONTO, September 8, 2025 – With the ninth annual series of Spectrum Works Career Fairs only weeks away, organizers are calling on employers across the country to join the notable roster of Canadian companies in participating in this growing movement for inclusive hiring.

Event has Supported More than 5,000 Autistic Job Seekers

The 2025 program features three events:

National Virtual Career Fair – Friday, September 26

Ottawa In-Person Career Fair – Tuesday, October 7

Toronto In-Person Career Fair – Friday, October 17

Major employers are already on board, including Amazon, EY Canada, Accenture, RBC, Omers and Sir Corp, with more companies expected to join in the coming weeks.

The need is urgent. According to the latest Canadian Survey on Disability (2017), 67% of autistic adults in Canada are unemployed. Autism is also the fastest-growing and most commonly diagnosed neurodevelopmental disorder in the country.

Spectrum Works co-founder Xavier Pinto says the event is personal. Pinto’s 16-year-old son, Xavi, is autistic. “I started Spectrum Works to build a future where Xavi, and others like him, would be able to find meaningful work and be part of a community,” he explains.

Co-founder Neil Forester, co-owner of Substance Cares, adds: “Employment provides structure, purpose, and connection. For autistic Canadians, the traditional recruitment process can be a barrier. Spectrum Works creates an environment where talent and motivation can shine. We already have hundreds of job seekers registered this year—the more employers who join, the more doors we can open together.”

In the last nine years, more than 5,000 job seekers with autism have participated in the event, which includes virtual interviews with employers from across the country, as well as job skill workshops, resume and employment consulting services and community service consultations.

Spectrum Works is looking for both local and national employers to join the upcoming events. More information is available at SpectrumWorks.ca. Interested employers can also email info@spectrumworks.ca

