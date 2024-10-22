Tolerance.ca
Immigration

Multiculturalism in Flames: Sweden's rude awakening

Comment

By Dr. Göran Adamson, Associate Professor in Sociology, PhD,  London School of Economics

Sweden has undergone a radical transformation in recent years, marked by surging violent crime, political tensions, and cultural clashes. The source of this transformation? A dangerous combination of mass migration and the ideology of multiculturalism.

Once a symbol of stability, Sweden now faces profound challenges that demand urgent attention. Today, three out of four murders are committed by migrants, and Stockholm’s per-capita gun-murder rate is 30 times that of London. In 2018 alone, 162 bomb explosions shook the country — almost one every two days. These shocking figures illustrate the scale of Sweden’s transformation.

However, discussing these issues has been suppressed by an official policy of ideological multiculturalism. This policy goes beyond mere tolerance, enforcing the preservation and entrenchment of cultural differences. Critics of mass migration have been marginalized by Sweden’s political and cultural elites, rendering public debate nearly impossible. But it is not too late. As more Swedes voice their unease, it has once again become possible to stand up for national values, question the uncontrolled flow of migrants, and insist on the benefits of social integration and law and order.

This report examines the rise of multiculturalism in Sweden, the establishment's efforts to silence its critics, and how Swedes are beginning to fight back.

You can read the full report here

Dr. Göran Adamson is an Associate Professor in Sociology with a PhD from the London School of Economics. He has written six books in the area of multiculturalism, diversity and social trust. He is currently teaching at University of Europe in Berlin.

Oct. 22, 2024

 


* Source : Youtube


More
