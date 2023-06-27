(Remarque : le film est uniquement en anglais. Pas de sous-titres.) ESSENTIAL NOISE VOL 1 (Leonard Cohen Cut)

A film by Paul Koidis

Exclusive Montreal Premiere

On our GIANT 9x12ft screen!



Thursday, June 29



7:00pm - Doors Open

7:30pm - acoustic set by Michael Di Re (Leonard Cohen songs)

8:15pm - Film presentation

AFTER THE FILM:

Director Paul Koidis will talk and answer questions.



ADMISSION: $10.00 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/271844625379385

BBAM! Gallery is proud to present the exclusive Montreal premiere of Essential Noise Volume 1 - a new and immersive film and music experience telling the story of the 1960s Toronto Yorkville music scene (the coffeehouse/folk era). The Montreal screening will be an exclusive director's cut with emphasis on Leonard Cohen's influence on the era.



The BBAM! Gallery event will feature an opening acoustic set by Montreal singer/songwriter Michael Di Re performing a short program of Leonard Cohen classics.



"The first time that Leonard Cohen's soon to be globally iconic Suzanne was performed publicly was by The Stormy Clovers in a smoky club in Yorkville, to a handful of people. Oh to be a fly on the wall that night." - Nicholas Jennings, Author



This special version created just for Montrealers includes interviews with friends, foes and fans of Leonard Cohen on the impact of his work and his life as it intertwined with the poets of his time in Yorkville, and influencing everyone from Bob Dylan to Joni Mitchell to John Lennon.



Featuring new interviews with Judy Collins, Sylvia Tyson, Nick Jennings, Nick Laird-Clowes*, Alan Cross and The Queen on Yorkville, on never before heard stories about Leonard.



* Nick Laird-Clowes of The Dream Academy and David Gilmour fame, recently scored the Nick Broomfield film, Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love.

===========



ESSENTIAL NOISE Volume 1 is a new retro documentary chronicling the powerful coffee house counter culture in Canada that gave rise to global superstars Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Steppenwolf, among others; but also ushered in a new wave of social activism and anti-war philosophy that has been the hallmark of the international Canadian identity ever since.

------------------------------

ESSENTIAL NOISE has just won a Gold Award for Best Documentary at the Bulgaria Film Festival (June, 2023).

------------------------------

The 70 min film features new and bespoke interviews with Judy Collins, Robby Krieger of The Doors, John Kay of Steppenwolf, producer Bob Ezrin, Dan Hill, Serena Ryder, Sylvia Tyson, Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, Alan Cross, K-OS, UN Ambassador Bob Rae, and more.



It all started in a hippie village in Toronto called Yorkville, the hotbed of the Folk Music Revival movement that would fuse music and politics to create a new and powerful weapon of song.



UN Ambassador Bob Rae, who is known for his peace purpose across the globe, is interviewed in the film and explains the impact of those times on him now and how that shapes the world order.



"Protest songs were always a part of social movements, but it was really true in the 60s," Rae says in the film.



In many ways the hippies found refuge in Yorkville and it allowed them to re-think, re-act and re-shape the world in a way that still holds ground to this day.



"It is about time that someone told this story of Canada's special place and the hotbed of talent that was here," says John Kay, singer, songwriter and co-founder of the legendary band Steppenwolf.



The film is showing in 15 cities across Canada this summer including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, St.John's NFLD, Caledon, Sault Ste. Marie, Markham, Oshawa and more.



There will also be VIP stops in Los Angeles and NYC. BBAM! is open Tuesdays-Sundays from 12-6pm

BBAM ! est ouvert du mardi au dimanche de 12 à 18 heures.

Closed on Mondays

Fermé le lundi



BBAM! Gallery

808 Atwater

Montreal, QC

Canada, H4C 2G9

ph: 514-952-6190

info (at) bbamgallery.com



June 27, 2023