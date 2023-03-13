Tolerance.ca
Press Release

Identity and its Discontents. An Evening of Culture and Conversation with Rabbi Kendell Pinkney

To live as a Black Jew in North America is to live with a keen awareness of just how precarious group belonging can be, yet a felt sense of ‘belonging’ is a core human need. Between this self-evident need for community and the complexities of contemporary identity lies a unique space bounded by subtle challenges and creative possibilities. 

Join theatre-artist and rabbi, Kendell Pinkney, for an evening of conversation, experimentation, and excerpts from his theatre work that probes the boundaries of Black, Jewish, and rabbinic identity. 

Kendell Pinkney is a Brooklyn based theatre-artist, producer, and rabbi. His work has been presented or developed at venues such as Feinstein's 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, LABA @ the 14th St. Y, Musical Theatre Factory, Two River Theater, and Goodspeed Opera House, to name a few. Kendell has been featured in the acclaimed docuseries "The New Jew," with actor-comedian Guri Alfi, BuzzFeed’s Tasty channel broadcast of “Saturday Night Seder,” and Crooked Media’s religion and society podcast, “Unholier than Thou.” He is the recipient of a 2023 IDEA Residency at Opera America, as well as Theater J’s “Expanding the Canon” commission program in Washington DC. 

Kendell serves as the rabbinic educator for Reboot, and is the founding Artistic Director of The Workshop (theworkshopny.com / @theworkshopartist), a New York based arts and culture fellowship that supports and foregrounds the work of professional artists of BIPOC-Jewish heritage. NYU-Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing, MFA. kendellpinkney.com /@kendellrpinkney

To Register : https://www.segalcentre.org/en/shows/2022-2023/kolotvoices-an-evening-of-culture-conversatio

Mar 14, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.

Free Event!

