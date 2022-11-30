Montreal through letters. Post-Monumental re-imagines Tiohti:áke. Installation from December 3rd to January 13th 2023

Opening reception with artists: December 3rd, 2pm-6pm.

BBAM! Gallery is presenting Courtney Clinton’s first solo exhibition, Post-Monumental, an interactive art project led by Clinton, inviting various artists and voices from around Tiohti:áke/Montreal to "write" on the landscape of our city.

Over 12 weeks, 24 participating artists received one postcard per week illustrated with a Tiohti:áke monument. On the back of the postcards, artists responded to the image with their own creative production. The 288 cards will all come together as an installation piece in an exhibition at BBAM Gallery (808 Atwater Ave) from December 3rd to January 13th.



In cities worldwide, the perception of monuments has shifted from markers of shared history to flash points of social division and disputed historical narratives. With Post-Monumental, Clinton pushes the definition of what constitutes a monument. Her selection of Montreal sites ranges from the Monument aux Patriotes (marking the Rebellion of 1837-38) to Place de l'Espoir (commemorating the killing of Fredy Villanueva) and from the Ville Marie Highway (and the paving over of much of Little Burgundy's Black community) to the Sir George-Étienne Cartier sculpture (site of Tam-Tams and the #CancelCanadaDay protests).



Each postcard invites artists to reflect on the historical and contemporary community and personal significances of these shared spaces in their medium, style, and voice. The final exhibition will be an installation piece where the voices, styles, and histories come together in a collective work.



“Post-Monumental is a project about voice and shared space. I was attracted to the postcard because its function is to overcome distance and foster conversation.”



FULL LIST OF ARTISTS: Agathe Dessaux (textile), Asia Mason(photography collage), Aysha White (writing, collage), Carla Gina Rubeo (map making, mixed media), Caroline Fortin (creative writing), Catherine Barnabe (curator, art writing, collage), Colette Campbell Moscrop (illustration), Crystal Chan (creative writing, Chinese calligraphy), Cynthia Van Frank (landscape painting), Daniel Jervis (animation, illustration), Danyelle Orwick (comic art, bead art), Hadi Jamali (calligraphy), Jacob le Gallais (collage), Kaia'tanó:ron Dumoulin Bush (illustration), Kayla Breaker (landscape painting), Kyle Williams (landscape painting), Marguerite Marion Reyes (drawing), Marven Clerveau (portrait painting, collage), Maude Tapin (landscape painter), Oxana Solovyeva (storytelling), Reihan Ebrahimi (drawing), Sarah Haddad (photography, collage), Tatiana Tung (watercolour), Tong Shen (illustration, mixed media)

ABOUT COURTNEY CLINTON: Courtney Clinton is an artist working primarily in illustration and painting. She shares her time between Montreal and St Hyacinth, QC. With this project, Clinton continues her work on the themes of peace, community, and identity. For the elaboration of Post Monumental, Courtney was artist and resident at the Rokeby Museum, Vermont, and the Montreal artist run center Imprimerie. She received funding from the Canada Council for the Arts and Conseil de la Culture de Saint-Hyacinthe.



Her work has shown across North America. Most recently it was selected as part of the TD Wealth – Thor Wealth Management Art Prize and the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series and the Salt Spring National Arts Prize. She completed 4 years of study at the private art school, Syn Studio, in 2017.

About BBAM! Gallery: BBAM! is a gallery based in Montréal cultivating cross-conversations between the arts, community building and humanity.



More information available upon request

Ralph Alfonso (BBAM!) 514-952-6190

ralph@bbamgallery.com



http://www.bbamgallery.com

Nov. 30, 2022



