Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
World News

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Has Passed Away

Share this article

London, U.K.  Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.


Comment on this article!

Postings are subject to the terms and conditions of Tolerance.ca®.
Your name:
Email
Heading:
Message:
More
~ Ukraine. Will Putin use Tactical Nuclear Weapons in the current Crisis?
~ Ukraine. Israel Condemns Russian Aggression
~ Will Fakhrizadeh’ s assassination slow down significantly Iran’s Nuclear Program ?
~ China - USA Relations. How will China react to Biden's Presidency ?
~ The Corona Crisis and the International System: A Comparative Analysis
~ The USA and CHINA sign an Interim Agreement that will end their Trade War
~ Lebanon. Demonstrations Erupt Spontaneously Against Corruption
~ Donald Trump - Kim Jong-un Failed Summit : An Assessment
~ The Khashoggi affair
~ New Israeli Law authorizes the prime minister and the minister of defense to declare war "under extreme circumstances"
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter