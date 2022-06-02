GOLDEN YEARS. International Ssymposium on the Bicentenary of Egyptology

We are very pleased to announce our international symposium GOLDEN YEARS, which will take place at the Cœur des sciences of UQAM on June 17-18-19, 2022. Come and celebrate with us the bicentenary of Egyptology. Many prestigious guests, conferences, debates and workshops for kids are on the program.

How were the hieroglyphs deciphered? Who was the queen-pharaoh to whom Tutankhamun’s treasure originally belonged? These questions and many more will be addressed.

Register today to claim your seat. The symposium is free, but registration is required.

Visit our website for the full program of the event, schedules, useful information and the registration form:

https://event.fourwaves.com/en/goldenyears/pages

For any additional questions: goldenyears@uqam.ca

GOLDEN YEARS is an initiative of Professor Valérie Angenot (History of Art), in collaboration with Professor Jean Revez (History) and with the support of the Faculty of Arts, the Faculty of Human Sciences and the Heritage Insititute of UQAM. Extra muros, the Redpath Museum, Pointe-à-Callière, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) and the National Library and Archives of Quebec (BAnQ) are also partners in the project.

