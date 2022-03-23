CUPE commends federal agreement to deliver for Canadians

CUPE commends the agreement between the federal Liberals and NDP to focus on supporting everyday people in the aftermath of the pandemic, and avert an election until 2025.

“The pandemic has hurt everyday, working people the hardest, and they can’t wait any longer for the federal government to act on improving health care, addressing the cost of living, supporting workers, and much more,” said CUPE National President Mark Hancock. “This is exactly how our parliament should work – focused on delivering results for people, not politicians. We are very happy to see the NDP using their leverage in this minority parliament to ensure this government makes a positive difference in peoples’ lives right away.”

As part of the agreement, the federal government will pass a Canada Pharmacare Act by 2023 to give people access to vital prescription drugs, and a Safe Long-Term Care Act will be introduced to guarantee quality care for residents. A new dental care program for low-income Canadians will come into place by 2023, and major investments will be made in Indigenous housing initiatives. The agreement will also see an acceleration of affordable housing initiatives, and Just Transition legislation to assist workers in the transition away from fossil fuels towards the clean economy of the future.

CUPE is also very pleased to see the agreement includes a commitment to introduce legislation to end the use of scabs in labour disputes before the end of 2023. CUPE also looks forward to seeing the legislation promised under the agreement to enshrine the government’s early learning and child care agreements with provinces and territories into law.

“These are difficult and uncertain times, and Canadians deserve a government that puts their needs first,” said CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick. “After two tough years in the pandemic, there is so much work to do to address the spiralling inequality in our society, but this agreement will help provide much-needed supports and services to communities.”

March 23, 2022