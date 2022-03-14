How Can Ukraine Get an Acceptable Peace Treaty with Russia?

Nowadays, Russia is a pariah state under of a tyrant. Russia used to have good economy before waging the war against the free and democratic nation of Ukraine. Almost all members of the United Nations condemned Russia’s barbaric war in Ukraine. There have been several reports of war crimes and the international court currently investigates alleged criminal events in Ukraine. However, Ukraine needs more time for the economic sanctions to work and that NATO members find a way to bring the Vladimir Putin regime down in order to prevent any other war waged by the Putin regime. As a result, Ukrainian President Zelensky has to sign a peace treaty with Vladimir Putin in order to prevent an escalation of the war. For that reason, Zelensky must know what are the Putin’s negotiating techniques and how to get the best possible peace treaty. There are rumours of a secret proposal between Moscow and Kyiv waiting for Zelensky’s final approval.

To begin with, Putin invaded Ukraine to establish a puppet government in mid February 2022, but his first plan failed because the Ukrainian army succeeded to really slow down the Russian invasion within their sovereign territory. Lindsey Hilsum, a U.K. Channel 4 News reports, argues that now Putin wants to cause chaos throughout Ukraine to make it impossible to govern this country. NATO nations have been carefully not to get involved in this Russian invasion in Ukraine to avoid any escalation from Moscow; they rather provided military equipment to Ukrainians. Above and beyond, they intend to support any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Therefore, the Putin regime have been participating in peace talks with some Ukraine officials since the end of February 2022. The purpose of these negotiations is to put an end of the Russian Ukrainian War. The first rounds led to humanitarian corridors that were not always respected by Russia. Russia has not shown any real goodwill during the talks because Moscow has kept waging war during these negotiations. On March 6th, 2022, the Times of Israel reveals that French President Emmanuel Macron was told by Russian President Putin that Russia would reach its objectives in Ukraine ‘either through negotiation or through war. ¨ This seems that Russia wants that Ukraine recognizes the Donbass Region as being a Russian territory and that the Ukrainian constitution states that the nation will never join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization which is an international collective security treaty.

As well, President Putin was isolated during the SARS COV 2 pandemic which led him to think about weird goals he could reach for Russia. Also, the Western nations highly isolated him by kicking him out of the G8 in 2014 because of the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014. President Putin was never invited again in the G8 which made him more isolated than ever. Nevertheless, Trump met Putin in Finland for an official summit. President Putin liked Trump and this official meeting was an opportunity for Putin to feel accepted by the World community. In 2021, Putin met President Joe Biden, but history revealed later that this did not stop Russia from invading Ukraine months later.

In addition, the Jerusalem Post reports on March 9 that President Putin has secretly suggested a proposal to President Zelensky. Ben Caspit Maariv writes in the Jerusalem Post: ¨Russia has offered a ‘final’ version of its offer to end the crisis, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to accept or decline…The proposal was deemed "difficult" but not "impossible,"…the gaps between the sides are not great." Thus, Russia and Ukraine start to understand that peace is better than a war. Zelensky hesitates to accept Putin’s secret deal, he enjoys his immense popularity, but he knows the sad cost in terms of causalities that Ukraine pays right now. During these talks, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett paid a visit to President Putin on March 6 in order to assess Putin’s state of mind and what were Putin’s redlines were. Ben Caspit Maariv defines that talks between the Zelansky’s and Putin’s clans as serious negotiations: ¨the real negotiations…are happening directly between Russia and Ukraine and are much more serious than what the West has been saying…. the Ukrainians know full well what Putin's demands are and they know they will have to make a dramatic decision in the coming days. ¨ This means that some compromises have been reached between Russia and Ukraine through a secret proposal, but Zelensky still does not know that is the best option for Ukraine right now. Sadly, the Ukrainian nation is fighting the best they can against a super power. Ukrainians are more determined than ever to get back the security and freedom they once enjoyed before Putin’s army violates the sovereignty and security of Ukraine. Nevertheless, Putin is still very determined to achieve his objectives through this war.

Moreover, Reuters News reveals on March 12 that there are rumours about the Israeli Prime Minister suggesting Ukraine to surrender. Apparently, a top Ukrainian advisor told some news reporters that Israel wanted that Ukraine accepts Russia’s demands regardless whether or not the proposals are good. Israel rejects these rumours because they argue that Israel’s role is to be a neutral mediator.

Furthermore, peace talks take a lot of time for both parties. Moscow does not mandate the negotiators to get a peace treaty between Moscow and Kyiv. On the Russian side, everything is referred back up to Vladimir Putin before a formal proposal be considered during the peace talks. In mid March, Russian Ambassador Lavrov negotiated with Ukraine in Turkey, but he could not get any deal because he did not have any negotiating power other than gathering Ukrainian proposals to later refer them back to Moscow. In sum, Putin does not empower its negotiator, but he tightly controls these negotiations from Moscow.

Still, Putin is a unique politician to negotiate with; thus, Zelensky must understand the well character of Putin before signing any deal. Putin believes in himself; he is a master chess player and a phenomenal politician according to ex-KGB agent Jack Barsky. He stays in power by controlling power players, but he fears fellow spies. One of his flaws is that he disregards people advise. Nevertheless, Vladimir Putin has a very unique negotiating style and Ukraine should get trapped in Putin’s plan. Putin sees negotiation as a competition rather than cooperation. He wants to project the tough guy image. In July 2018, ABC News reporter, Patrick Reevell, defines Putin’s negotiating technique as: ¨Putin…is a highly-calculated negotiator…He is known to treat talks as competitive games of strategy and prepares heavily for them, bringing a playbook of calibrated tactics to manipulate his opponents, drawing on his training as a KGB spy. ¨ Thus, Putin is a calculating, well prepared, and talented negotiator. Sometimes, he can be infuriating other people during negotiations. Besides, he is a manipulator and bully during these official talks. Nevertheless, he is good at establishing trusting relationships. He is well aware of habits and psychological portraits his counterparts. President Trump was good at negotiating with Putin because Trump showed Putin that he was tougher than him. Successful negotiators with Putin are able to show Putin they are in charge, not the opposite.

Finally, Vladimir Putin is a bully and Zelensky must take it into account when he negotiates with him. He knows that for now, he is alone with Russia, because Western nations want to avoid any escalation that could lead to World War 3. However, he has got a great deal of support in terms of economic sanctions against Russia; besides, Ukraine will continue to get intelligence and military support from America and Europe for the upcoming years. Still, the Ukrainian leader needs to sign a peace treaty with Putin as soon as possible to avoid more causalities and an escalation of the war. He needs to earn more time to find a way to topple the Putin regime. A peace treaty does not mean the fight is over, but Ukraine must get more time to bring back some justice from the atrocities of Putin’s military troops in Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna describes Russia’s actions as terrorism. These war crimes will not get unpunished by the Western nations; Russia will have to face justice in the international court. Therefore, this is not easy for the Ukrainian government to negotiate a peace treaty with a pariah state. Ukraine and NATO nations will not respond to Putin’s blackmail and they will not escalate the conflict according to Putin’s will. Financial and military pressure work very well against Putin in order to get an acceptable peace treaty.

