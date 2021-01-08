Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
USA

Trump concedes defeat

Share this article

After Donald Trump's Twitter was unblocked Thursday night, he conceded in a video that the election was over and he called for a peaceful transition. He also condemned rioters who stormed the Capitol Wednesday. Full transcript below :

I'd like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.

I immediately deployed the National Guard and the federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country.

And to those who broke the law, you will pay. We have just been through an intense election, and the emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.

We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results.

My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American Democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and the eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now Congress has certified the results.

And a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20.

My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people.

A menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives. Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together.

It will require a renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community and family. We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family.

To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime. And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.

Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1347334804052844550

Posted on this site on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

 


Comment on this article!

Postings are subject to the terms and conditions of Tolerance.ca®.
Your name:
Email
Heading:
Message:
More
~ GSA Clears the Way for the Transition Process
~ Joe Biden, président-elect : We must restore the soul of America
~ Trump's "Square One" on the Twisted Road to an Israeli-Palestinian Solution
~ Reflecting on the First 100 Days of the Trump Administration: A Political-Organizational Perspective
~ The Obama-Romney Foreign Policy Debate: Continuity in Policy
~ Three Months to Election Day: What Do the Numbers Tell Us?
~ Trayvon Martin's death has sparked a national outcry
~ The many faces of Muslim American women
~ Obama: Election Confirms Americans' Frustrations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter