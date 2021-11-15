Web magazine Tolerance.ca marks its 10th Anniversary

Montréal – Web magazine Tolerance.ca, founded by writer Victor Teboul, marked its 10th Anniversary on Thursday November 29, 2012, at 5.30 p.m. at la Librairie Zone Libre, 262 Ste-Catherine east, Montréal, Métro Berri-UQAM.

Tolerance.ca held a Discussion on Freedom of Expression and Diversity hosted by University of Sudbury professor and novelist, Dr. Osée Kamga. Participants debated on whether Diversity is a threat to Freedom of Expression.

Participating in the discussion were Tolerance.ca contributors and authors Christian Agbobli, Aziz Enhaili, Sophie Jama, Naïm Kattan, Bjarne Melkevik, Anne-Marie Sicotte and Editor Victor Teboul.

For more details, please click here for the complete French version of the event.

December 10, 2012

