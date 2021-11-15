Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tolerance.ca In Action since 2002 - Events 2002 - 2021

Web magazine Tolerance.ca marks its 10th Anniversary

Share this article

Montréal – Web magazine Tolerance.ca, founded by writer Victor Teboul, marked its 10th Anniversary on Thursday November 29, 2012, at 5.30 p.m. at la Librairie Zone Libre, 262 Ste-Catherine east, Montréal, Métro Berri-UQAM.

Tolerance.ca held a Discussion on Freedom of Expression and Diversity hosted by University of Sudbury professor and novelist, Dr. Osée Kamga. Participants debated on whether Diversity is a threat to Freedom of Expression.

Participating in the discussion were Tolerance.ca contributors and authors Christian Agbobli, Aziz Enhaili, Sophie Jama, Naïm Kattan, Bjarne Melkevik, Anne-Marie Sicotte and Editor Victor Teboul.

For more details, please click here for the complete French version of the event.

December 10, 2012
 


Comment on this article!

Postings are subject to the terms and conditions of Tolerance.ca®.
Your name:
Email
Heading:
Message:
Contributor
This article is part of

Tolerance.ca In Action since 2002 - Events 2002 - 2021
By Victor Teboul

Victor Teboul is a writer and the publisher of Tolerance.ca ®, The Tolerance Webzine, which he founded in 2002 to promote a critical discourse on tolerance and diversity. He is the author of several books and numerous articles. 

Victor... (Read next)

Read the other articles by Victor Teboul
More
~ Can Pluralism Go Hand in Hand with Collective Destiny?
~ Discrimination in the University: Causes, Forms and Paths to Solutions
~ Tolerance.ca's Panel Discussion at Vanier College Diversity of Values and Religious Beliefs on Campus : Enrichment or Source of Conflict?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter