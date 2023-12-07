Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Erroneous Military Airstrike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, center, with other community leaders at the grave side where victims of an army drone attack were buried in Tudun Biri village, Nigeria, December 5, 2023.   © 2023 AP Photo Kehinde Gbenga (Abuja) – Nigerian authorities should thoroughly and impartially investigate why army airstrikes in northwestern Kaduna state on December 3, 2023, killed 85 people at a religious celebration and severely injured dozens of others, Human Rights Watch said today. They should also adequately compensate the survivors and the loved ones…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
