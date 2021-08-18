Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: assessing the terror threat in the west as the Taliban returns

By Michele Groppi, Teaching Fellow in Challenges to the International Order, Defence Studies Department, King's College London
Share this article
There is no other way to put it. The west’s failure in Afghanistan will be remembered as one of epic proportions. Not only has the coalition of nations that entered the country 20 years ago failed to export their values – they have failed to bring any stability to local governments or security to local people. In the process of retreating, Washington has arguably paved the way for other international actors, namely Beijing, to fill the void.

Now, as the Taliban hunts for those who collaborated with the west and prepare to crack down on basic freedoms, many fear the country will revert…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF seeks UN Security Council meeting on plight of journalists in Afghanistan
~ Premature babies are prone to impaired brain development, but nutrients may reduce the risk
~ Being chased, losing your teeth or falling down? What science says about recurring dreams
~ How older people are mastering technology to stay connected after lockdown
~ Why I no longer think we should try to eliminate COVID – public health expert
~ Pasha 120: Botanical gardens: why we need them and how they can also pose a risk
~ Incel culture: what we've learned from investigating Plymouth attacker's digital footprint
~ Why a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is not the best policy option for South Africa
~ Why I'm testing what invasive insects can see and the smells they like
~ What lies behind social unrest in South Africa, and what might be done about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter