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Why do my fingers go wrinkly in the bath?

By Eloise Stevens, Host, The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast, The Conversation
Gemma Ware, Head of Audio, The Conversation UK, The Conversation
Have you ever stayed in the bath or swimming pool for ages and noticed that your fingers and toes went all wrinkly? Well, 11-year-old Maya from London wanted to know why that happens.

She joins our host Eloise to get the answer from biologist Tom Smulders on the first episode of season two of The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast.