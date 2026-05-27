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Human Rights Observatory

Tuvalu aims to become a ‘Digital Nation’ amid rising sea levels

By Mong Palatino
"The Digital Nation is a new way to fight, adapt and protect our identity and sovereignty. It is about taking control, shaping our future and keeping our roots alive."


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