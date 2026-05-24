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27% of Australian students now have an adjustment for disability at school. Why are we seeing this growth?

By Linda J. Graham, Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Callula Killingly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
New data shows more than one quarter of Australian students receive a disability adjustment. This is up from 18% in 2015.The Conversation


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