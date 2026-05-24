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Human Rights Observatory

Errol Flynn’s biographer calls him the greatest heartthrob of his time – but racist and a rapist too

By Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Most of Errol Flynn’s films now seem B-grade at best – but Patricia O'Brien’s biography of this Tasmanian devil is compulsive reading.The Conversation


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