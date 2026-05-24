Screening Indigenous people for this heart condition at 55 can prevent strokes and save lives
By Kylie Gwynne, Associate Professor, Indigenous Studies, UNSW Sydney; Macquarie University
Katrina Ward, PhD Candidate in Nursing and Midwifery, RMIT University
Vita Christie, Senior Research Officer, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Indigenous people have a far higher risk of early stroke than non-Indigenous people. It’s often caused by atrial fibrillation, which may not have any symptoms.
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- Sunday, May 24, 2026