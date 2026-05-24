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Human Rights Observatory

Baby boomers embrace a freer sexuality, but ageist norms persist

By Isabelle Wallach, Professeure de sexologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Baby boomers have broken many taboos and transformed social norms, particularly around sexuality. As this generation grows older, is society’s view of older adults’ sexuality changing? Research suggests it is, even if some taboos persist.

As a specialist in sexuality and aging, I have been working on this topic for nearly 15 years and have observed growing interest in it.

The baby boomer generation’s greater comfort with sexuality may explain this trend. However, this openness — both in society…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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