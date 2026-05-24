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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s voter turnout decline: Why more women registered, but fewer cast ballots in 2024

By Adnan Skhawat Ali, PhD Candidate, Public Policy and Global Governance, Queen's University, Ontario
Elizabeth Goodyear-Grant, Professor, Political Studies; Director, Canadian Opinion Research Archive, Queen's University, Ontario
Pakistan has made measurable progress in reducing the gender gap in voter registration. More women are now listed on electoral rolls than ever before.

Yet this administrative success masks a troubling democratic reality: while the number of registered women voters increased significantly before the 2024 general elections, overall voter turnout declined…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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