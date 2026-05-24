Kids need to play — and how cities are designed and resourced affects their access
By Ozlem Cankaya, Associate Professor, Early Childhood Curriculum Studies, MacEwan University
Marielle Papin, Assistant Professor in Political Science, MacEwan University
Salim Hashmi, Lecturer in Psychology, King's College London
If we want cities where all children can thrive, we need to create conditions where play is part of daily life, not something that must be scheduled or purchased.
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- Sunday, May 24, 2026