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Global media networks simplify Ethiopia’s conflicts: insights from 5 years of data

By Marew Abebe Salemot, Researcher in Political Sciences and International Studies, Debark University
Behaliu Atenafu Dessie, Assistant professor in Media and Communication Studies, Bahir Dar University
Kibrom Berhane Gessesse, PhD candidate, University of British Columbia
Mulatu Alemayehu Moges, Associate Professor of Journalism and Communication, University of Agder
When conflicts break out, most people around the world rely on international media to understand what is happening. These reports do more than inform. They shape how crises are interpreted, which actors are seen as responsible and where global attention is directed.

In complex situations, what is left out can matter as much as what is included.

Ethiopia is a clear example of this problem. Since 2020, the country has experienced multiple, overlapping conflicts.
The Conversation


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