Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti Criminal Groups Trafficking Children Amid State Collapse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 17-year-old Carrefour resident, associated with a criminal group, stands on a terrace, gazing out over the horizon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 2024. © 2024 Nathalye Cotrino/Human Rights Watch A new United Nations report details how criminal groups in Haiti are exploiting the near-total absence of the state, as well as widespread hunger and violence, to recruit children who then face abuse. These criminal groups traffic children by using threats and material incentives to force them into criminal activity, sexual abuse, and sexual slavery.At least 26 criminal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mercury Latest Trump Rollback of Environmental Protections
~ How artists are tracking environmental change through poetry, film and sound
~ Liverpool’s ‘blue people’: the older adults redefining what ageing looks like
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: Rose Byrne is raw, magnetic and unfiltered as a woman in crisis
~ Bones of St Francis of Assisi go on display for the first time – here’s why it took 800 years
~ How immigrants hoping for a better life in Britain came to be viewed as ‘colonisers’ or ‘invaders’
~ Why Islamic finance could provide an ethical model for funding the green transition
~ Can losing weight improve psoriasis? What the evidence shows
~ The furore over Grok’s sexualised images has begun an AI reckoning
~ Supreme Court rules against Trump’s emergency tariffs – but leaves key questions unanswered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter