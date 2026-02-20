Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Party Congress Set to Bolster Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during the ruling Workers’ Party Congress in Pyongyang, February 19, 2026. © 2026 Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP Photo (New York) – North Korea’s ninth Party Congress started on February 20, 2026, amid escalating repression of young people, strict control of information, and widespread forced labor, Human Rights Watch said today.The Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea is the country’s most important political meeting. Party Congresses have historically occurred irregularly: the last…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anniversary of Fatal Italy Shipwreck Comes Amid New Tragedies
~ Ethiopia and Eritrea are on edge again: what’s behind the growing risk of war
~ How the royal family brand can weather Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest
~ Trump has given Iran a ten-day ultimatum – but chances of an agreement look slim
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Belarus: Prisoner of conscience Mikalai Statkevich’s release after a stroke highlights need for justice for human rights violations
~ The Testament of Ann Lee – a gorgeous celebration of transcendence through joy and religious experience
~ Crocuses are blooming early – here’s what this means for nature
~ In Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, domestic abuse has been recast as consensual kink
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a warts-and-all portrait of a psychotherapist struggling with an ailing daughter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter