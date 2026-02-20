Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anniversary of Fatal Italy Shipwreck Comes Amid New Tragedies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of a person who went missing after a migrant boat sank on February 26 on the beach near where the shipwreck took place off the coast of Steccato di Cutro, near Crotone, in Calabria in southern Italy. March 7, 2023.  © 2023 Alfonso Di Vincenzo/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images In the early morning hours of February 26, 2023, the Summer Love shipwrecked off the coast of Calabria, Italy. At least 94 people, including 35 children, died in what is known as the Cutro shipwreck. According to survivors, the boat was carrying up to 250 people, most from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North Korea: Party Congress Set to Bolster Repression
~ Ethiopia and Eritrea are on edge again: what’s behind the growing risk of war
~ How the royal family brand can weather Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest
~ Trump has given Iran a ten-day ultimatum – but chances of an agreement look slim
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Belarus: Prisoner of conscience Mikalai Statkevich’s release after a stroke highlights need for justice for human rights violations
~ The Testament of Ann Lee – a gorgeous celebration of transcendence through joy and religious experience
~ Crocuses are blooming early – here’s what this means for nature
~ In Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, domestic abuse has been recast as consensual kink
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a warts-and-all portrait of a psychotherapist struggling with an ailing daughter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter