Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria’s new leader promised democracy. Then he excluded women from parliamentary elections

By Kinda Alsamara, Lecturer in the School of Languages and Cultures, The University of Queensland
Eleanor Gordon, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
Elliot Dolan-Evans, Lecturer in Law, Monash University
Women have won just six seats so far in the new 210-member parliament. This is not surprising considering how few were permitted to vote or stand as candidates.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
