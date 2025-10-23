Syria’s new leader promised democracy. Then he excluded women from parliamentary elections
By Kinda Alsamara, Lecturer in the School of Languages and Cultures, The University of Queensland
Eleanor Gordon, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
Elliot Dolan-Evans, Lecturer in Law, Monash University
Women have won just six seats so far in the new 210-member parliament. This is not surprising considering how few were permitted to vote or stand as candidates.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 22, 2025