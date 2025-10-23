White elephant? Hardly – Snowy 2.0 will last 150 years and work with batteries to push out gas
By Andrew Blakers, Professor of Engineering, Australian National University
Harry Armstrong-Thawley, Research Officer, Australian National University
Timothy Weber, Research Officer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
When Snowy 2.0 is in the news, it’s usually about money. The cost of the huge project has gone well beyond the initial A$6 billion estimate and will now cost more than $12 billion.
But cost overruns don’t affect the real value of this pumped hydro project. When it comes online – likely in 2028 – Snowy 2.0 will bring something fundamentally new to the Australian electricity system: energy storage at a scale far beyond anything else.
It will…
