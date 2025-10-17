Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Britain’s weakened global position may have pulled it into a Chinese spying scandal

By Robert Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security & Dean of Faculty, University of Hull
The alleged Chinese spying affair currently troubling the UK government after the collapse of a trial is markedly different from previous espionage scandals. That is because it is centred not on the actions of suspected spies, but on the behaviour of the government. How did this come to happen?

The two men – former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash and academic Christopher Berry – remain without stain on their character. The case…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scary stories for kids: Watership Down made me aware of my mortality at age four
~ Protecting Brazil and Indonesia’s tropical forests requires political will, law enforcement and public pressure
~ Ireland’s basic income scheme for artists points at how governments could help sectors in crisis
~ Monsters, menopause and bold women – what to see, read and visit this week
~ Our research shows COVID-19 made people appreciate street cleaners more – but it also made their lives harder
~ Rise in youth mortality fuelled by mental illness, drugs, violence and other preventable causes
~ The fungi living in the body play an important role in health – here’s what you should know about the ‘mycobiome’
~ Sam Fender wins Mercury prize: ‘Geordie Springsteen’ is voice of a UK ravaged by industrial decline
~ How ‘conflict-free’ minerals are used in the waging of modern wars
~ AI-generated lesson plans fall short on inspiring students and promoting critical thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter