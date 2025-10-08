Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protected areas in the Hauraki Gulf nearly triple under a new law – but it comes with a catch

By Conrad Pilditch, Professor of Marine Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Simon Francis Thrush, Professor of Marine Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
An exception for commercial ring-net fishing in some protected areas of the Hauraki Gulf means they don’t count towards the global goal of protecting 30% by 2030.The Conversation


© The Conversation
