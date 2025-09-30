Tolerance.ca
“Night is dark for us”: Rohingya refugees need protection before repatriation

By Amnesty International
By Joe Freeman, Myanmar Researcher at Amnesty International, and Carolyn Nash, Asia Advocacy Director at Amnesty International USA This story was originally published by The New Humanitarian Thirteen-year-old Nasima is scared of the dark. But the Rohingya girl’s fears are not imaginary. For her, the monsters are real: criminal gangs that stalk her refugee camp […] The post “Night is dark for us”: Rohingya refugees need protection before repatriation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
