Scams and frauds: Here are the tactics criminals use on you in the age of AI and cryptocurrencies

By Rahul Telang, Professor of Information Systems, Carnegie Mellon University
Scams are nothing new – fraud has existed as long as human greed. What changes are the tools.

Scammers thrive on exploiting vulnerable, uninformed users, and they adapt to whatever technologies or trends dominate the moment. In 2025, that means AI, cryptocurrencies and stolen personal data are their weapons of choice.

And, as always, the duty, fear and hope of their targets provide openings. Today, duty often means following instructions from bosses or co-workers, who scammers can impersonate. Fear is that a loved one, who scammers also can impersonate, is in danger. And…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
