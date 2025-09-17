Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine death and side effects database relies on unverified reports – and Trump officials and right-wing media are applying it out of context

By Matt Motta, Assistant Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
Dominik Stecuła, Assistant Professor of Communication and Political Science, The Ohio State University
Anti-vaccine activists are using the side effect reporting system to spread fear and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. But the database could also be used as a gauge for public concerns.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
