Human Rights Observatory

Who’s got the power? Studies of male and female primates show it’s not simple

By Nikos Smit, Postdoc in evolutionary/behavioural ecology, University of Turku
Elise Huchard, Directrice de recherche au CNRS, Université de Montpellier
Our understanding of female-male power relationships in animals has changed over time. Evolutionary biologists once thought that male mammals held clear-cut power over females. Later, species with pronounced female power over males were presented as exceptions in a landscape of strict male power. Spotted hyenas and certain primates, including bonobos and most lemurs, were examples of female dominance.

These views were reinforced by the assumption that males and females competed over different resources: males over females, and females over food.

But it’s not that simple,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
