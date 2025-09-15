Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is causing ever more disruption. Can Australia’s new adaptation plan help?

By Johanna Nalau, Associate Professor in Climate Adaptation, Griffith University
Mark Howden, Director, ANU Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
There’s a chilling line in Australia’s new climate adaptation plan:

It is prudent to plan for global warming levels of 2°C to 3°C by the end of this century, with temperatures in Australia likely to track higher than the global average.

Australia is already adapting to the existing 1.3°C of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
